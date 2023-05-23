Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) has assured that the country’s election process, including the casting of ballots and their counting, is “transparent” and “secured” with no scope for manipulation.

The top election body’s explanation of the election process came after critics questioned the voting system – without offering any proof.

In the first round of voting on May 14, neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his closest rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the 50 percent plus one threshold required to win the presidential race.

The presidential race will be now settled in a runoff on May 28.

The YSK tally showed that Erdogan received 49.52 percent of the votes, almost five points ahead of Kilicdaroglu’s 44.88 percent. The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, received 5.17 percent, while Muharrem Ince, who withdrew from the race, received 0.43 percent of the votes.

With no candidate gaining an outright majority, a second round of voting between the two highest vote-getters became necessary, as spelt out in the amended 2017 Constitution.

The runoff would be a first in the country’s electoral history. In an interview with CNN, President Erdogan referred to it as “a new experience for Turkish democracy”, predicting that “my people will turn up for a strong democracy” on the day of the elections.

The parliament, meanwhile, has remained under the control of Erdogan’s AK Party and his allies. With 100 percent of the votes tallied, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its People’s Alliance are projected to win at least 323 seats of the 600-seat parliament.

CHP and its Nation Alliance won at least 212 seats, while other smaller parties won a combined 65 seats.

‘May 14th elections were transparent’

Ahead of the runoff vote, YSK President Ahmet Yener has condemned allegations about voting irregularities, saying they were “unfounded” and “intended to mislead the public”, adding that the organisation’s system was “transparent”.

“Unfounded allegations shared on social media should not be trusted. The process is carried out in a transparent manner.”

Following the May 14 polls, supporters of the main opposition CHP lodged complaints over alleged “irregularities” in at least 7,094 ballot boxes, including 2,269 involving the presidential race.

Another 4,825 ballot boxes also received objections from the CHP over the parliamentary count.

However, allegations of irregularities by the opposition were due to the system error of the CHP, according to Türkiye’s Disinformation Fighting Center.