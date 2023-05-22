Sinan Ogan, who came third in last week's presidential election in Türkiye, has endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the runoff vote scheduled for next Sunday, May 28.

Speaking to reporters on Monday in Ankara, Ogan said: "I declare that we will support the candidate of People's Alliance, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the second round of the presidential election."

Calling on his supporters to back Erdogan in the runoff, he said: "We had all kinds of consultations before making the last decision. We have taken this decision because we believe that our decision is the right decision for our nation and people."

Millions of voters went to the polls on May 14 to elect the country's president and members of its 600-seat parliament.