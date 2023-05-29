BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Kenya, Russia to sign trade pact as Ruto hosts Lavrov in Nairobi
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip to Kenya comes on the heels of an African tour by his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba last week, with the warring sides each seeking to bolster support on the continent for their cause.
Kenya, Russia to sign trade pact as Ruto hosts Lavrov in Nairobi
Russia has stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with Africa to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its invasion of Ukraine / Photo: Reuters
May 29, 2023

Kenya will sign a trade pact with Russia aimed at boosting cooperation between businesses, President William Ruto's office has said, after hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Nairobi.

Kenya's presidency said in a statement on Monday that bilateral trade with Russia was still low despite the potential and the pact would give businesses the "necessary impetus".

Russia has stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with Africa to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its offensive in Ukraine and plans to hold an Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg in July.

It did not say when the pact might be sealed or give details on what it might encompass. Russia currently sells mostly grain and fertilisers to Kenya.

On Ukraine, the statement reiterated Kenya's support for respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, adding: "Kenya calls for a resolution of the conflict in a manner respectful to the two parties."

RelatedAfrican Union warns continent must not become 'geostrategic battleground'
Recommended

Global geopolitical shifts

Russia says its incursion into Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, 2022, is aimed at protecting its own security against Ukraine's pro-Western leadership.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression. Western nations have slapped sweeping economic sanctions on Russia, prompting it to forge closer ties with China, India, African nations and others.

Lavrov has visited the African continent at least three times this year, while Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba travelled to countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda and Mozambique last week.

Kenya's presidency said Lavrov was on his way to Cape Town for a June 1 meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS group of emerging economies, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

RelatedLive blog: 'Ukraine will defend itself and will win' – Kiev
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan