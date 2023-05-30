Türkiye has ranked near the top of voter turnout in elections among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to data from the group.

According to information from the OECD and Idea International, the 87.05 percent turnout rate in Türkiye’s May 14 parliamentary election and the first round of its presidential election and 85.71 percent rate in the May 28 runoff put the country at number four on the list.

It came behind only Australia with 89.74 percent, Luxembourg with 89.66 percent, and Belgium with 88.38 percent. But Türkiye’s 64-million voter base is nearly twice the total population of those three countries combined.

Sweden, Denmark, New Zealand, Iceland, the Netherlands and Norway follow Türkiye on the list. Those countries all have relatively much smaller populations compared to Türkiye's, hovering around 80 percent in participation.

Behind Norway on the list is Germany, which has a population comparable to Türkiye’s, with a 76.58 percent turnout rate.

Austria and France trail Germany on the list with 75.69 percent and 73.69 percent respectively, while Spain follows with 71.76 percent.

The US meanwhile has just over a 70 percent turnout rate and the UK has a 67 percent rate, while Italy’s stands at 63 percent.