BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Türkiye ranks in top four among OECD states for voter turnout
Türkiye's voter turnout of over 87 percent placed it only behind OECD members Australia at 89.74 percent, Luxembourg at 89.66 percent and Belgium at 88.38 percent
Türkiye ranks in top four among OECD states for voter turnout
Türkiye’s 64-million voter base is nearly twice the total population of those three countries combined and over 55 million people went to the polls in the election. / Others
May 30, 2023

Türkiye has ranked near the top of voter turnout in elections among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to data from the group.

According to information from the OECD and Idea International, the 87.05 percent turnout rate in Türkiye’s May 14 parliamentary election and the first round of its presidential election and 85.71 percent rate in the May 28 runoff put the country at number four on the list.

It came behind only Australia with 89.74 percent, Luxembourg with 89.66 percent, and Belgium with 88.38 percent. But Türkiye’s 64-million voter base is nearly twice the total population of those three countries combined.

Sweden, Denmark, New Zealand, Iceland, the Netherlands and Norway follow Türkiye on the list. Those countries all have relatively much smaller populations compared to Türkiye's, hovering around 80 percent in participation.

Behind Norway on the list is Germany, which has a population comparable to Türkiye’s, with a 76.58 percent turnout rate.

Austria and France trail Germany on the list with 75.69 percent and 73.69 percent respectively, while Spain follows with 71.76 percent.

The US meanwhile has just over a 70 percent turnout rate and the UK has a 67 percent rate, while Italy’s stands at 63 percent.

Recommended

Switzerland, which has historically been governed through direct democracy, suffers from low turnout rates. Placed last on the list with just over 45 percent, it falls behind Mexico, Lithuania, and Colombia in democratic participation.

According to unofficial results, incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganwon Sunday’s election with 52.16 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.84 percent.

More than 64.1 million Turkish citizens were registered to vote, including over 1.92 million who cast their ballots at polling stations abroad.

On May 14, no candidate crossed the 50 percent threshold in the first round, triggering the presidential runoff, although Erdogan took the lead with 49.52 percent.

On the same day, Erdogan's AK Party-led People's Alliance also won a majority of seats in parliament.

RelatedTurkish presidential runoff sees higher turnout among overseas voters
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan