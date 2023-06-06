The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued Coinbase Inc, the largest US crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, the SEC said Coinbase has since at least 2019 operated as an unregistered broker by handling cryptocurrency transactions, evading the disclosure requirements meant to protect investors.

The SEC also said Coinbase operated as an unregistered broker through Coinbase Prime, which routes orders to Coinbase's platform and other platforms, and Coinbase Wallet, which lets investors access liquidity outside Coinbase's platform.

"Coinbase's alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rulebooks that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection," SEC Chair Gary Gensler tweeted.

Shares of Coinbase fell 15.9 percent in pre-market trading after the lawsuit was filed. Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC sued Coinbase one day after the regulator sued Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao.

Binance, US affiliate hit by $790M outflow

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday sued crypto exchange Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao and the operator of its US affiliate Binance.US over what it called a "web of deception" to evade US laws.

Following the filed lawsuit, investors have pulled around $790 million from Binance and Binance.US in the last 24 hours, data firm Nansen has said.

Binance saw net outflows of $778.6 million of crypto tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, with its US affiliate, Binance.US, registering net outflows of $13 million, Nansen tweeted.

Neither exchange immediately responded to a request for comment.