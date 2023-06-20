TRT World's exclusive youth event has addressed urgent global challenges and fostered the exchange of ideas. It has brought together many young leaders who have made noteworthy contributions in their respective fields.

The second edition of the NEXT Forum on Tuesday took place at Istanbul's Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM), where participants attend talks, panels and workshops to exchange ideas about various pressing issues to create a more sustainable future.

Last year, the event brought together an assembly of more than 1,000 young individuals across the world, featuring 11 panels, seven workshops, and 26 main speakers.

This year, the forum was divided into ten key categories: NEXT leads, tech, sports, media, travel, the planet, business, education, accessibility, and collective action. There's something for everyone to learn about and participate in.

The forum started with the first panel "Kindness Will Save the Future: Social Entrepreneurship" where the attendersdiscussed how social entrepreneurship can create significant changes in society by addressing various issues and opening the path towards a more compassionate future. It also focused on the creative concepts, projects, and approaches adopted by young social entrepreneurs to tackle urgent social challenges.

For the NEXT Sport category, "The Inner Story: Diving Into the Life of Athletes" panel took the audience on a profound exploration of the lives of athletes, delving into their remarkable journeys filled with challenges, triumphs, and extraordinary moments. The session uncovered what is beyond the glitz and glamour of the sports arena, of the untold stories that shape their experiences, both on and off the field.