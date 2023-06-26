The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 35 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command on Monday determined that there were irregular migrants in a life raft off the coast of Ayvacik, Canakkale.

The migrants were from Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq.

Separately, 57 irregular migrants were also caught in a rubber boat.

After the necessary procedures, the migrants, who were brought ashore, were transferred to the Ayvacik Immigration Office.