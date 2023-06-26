TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises'  terrorists in northern Syria
Türkiye has conducted anti-terror operations in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and ensure the safety of local residents.
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises'  terrorists in northern Syria
The operations in the Manbij region targeted a YPG/PKK camp, resulting in the neutralisation of the terrorists / Photo: AA.
June 26, 2023

Turkish intelligence forces have “neutralised” 11 PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to security sources.

On Sunday, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) conducted simultaneous organisations in the Manbij region, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

MIT, which closely monitors the shelters of terrorists in Manbij, carried out sensitive reconnaissance and follow-up activities together with the Turkish Armed Forces.

It destroyed a camp belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group and neutralised 11 terrorists, the sources added.

Recommended

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan