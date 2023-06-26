TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye lambasts Reuters over baseless allegations about Erdogan's son
"We condemn Reuters for serving false news, which once again proves how important our fight against disinformation is," says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says.
Türkiye lambasts Reuters over baseless allegations about Erdogan's son
The Communications Directorate under Fahrettin Altun has made a high-profile push against disinformation, including a dedicated unit of the directorate and a regular "disinformation bulletin." / Photo: AA
June 26, 2023

Türkiye's communications director has condemned Reuters for reporting baseless allegations about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son, crying foul at the news agency for spreading disinformation.

Fahrettin Altun on Monday called the allegations against Bilal Erdogan baseless, saying that the news agency was not even able to independently confirm whether President Erdogan and his son Bilal were aware of or had involvement in a Swedish firm’s alleged kickback scheme.

"This disinformation product, which blatantly contradicts itself with the following sentences and practically confesses its lack of relevance to the truth, even at the minimal level of adherence to basic journalistic criteria, is the kind that will be taught in journalism lessons," said Altun.

Altun quoted the following from the article to prove his point: "Ultimately, no kickbacks were paid, according to the complaint submitted to authorities by an individual and reviewed by Reuters.

In fact, Dignita Systems AB, the Swedish company, abruptly abandoned the project late last year, according to two people familiar with the matter and company communications seen by Reuters.

RelatedTürkiye: Reuters report on Turkish media misleading, fake news

'An imaginary scenario'

Recommended

"Reuters was unable to confirm independently whether President Erdogan and his son Bilal were aware of, or had involvement in Dignita's alleged kickback scheme," Altun quoted Reuters as saying, adding his comment that the story was "an imaginary scenario."

Altun also emphasised that the article raised questions as it was published on the eve of a NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania in the coming weeks.

"We would like to emphasise very clearly that this tendentious news, directed by Türkiye-opposed lobbies and public authorities to exert pressure on Türkiye, will never harm Türkiye's principled stance," he said.

"We condemn Reuters for serving this false news, which once again proves how important our fight against disinformation is, to the whole world," Altun added.

The Communications Directorate under Altun has made a high-profile push against disinformation, including a dedicated unit of the directorate and a regular "disinformation bulletin."

RelatedDisinformation poses threat to international community: Altun
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan