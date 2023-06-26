Türkiye's communications director has condemned Reuters for reporting baseless allegations about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son, crying foul at the news agency for spreading disinformation.

Fahrettin Altun on Monday called the allegations against Bilal Erdogan baseless, saying that the news agency was not even able to independently confirm whether President Erdogan and his son Bilal were aware of or had involvement in a Swedish firm’s alleged kickback scheme.

"This disinformation product, which blatantly contradicts itself with the following sentences and practically confesses its lack of relevance to the truth, even at the minimal level of adherence to basic journalistic criteria, is the kind that will be taught in journalism lessons," said Altun.

Altun quoted the following from the article to prove his point: "Ultimately, no kickbacks were paid, according to the complaint submitted to authorities by an individual and reviewed by Reuters.

In fact, Dignita Systems AB, the Swedish company, abruptly abandoned the project late last year, according to two people familiar with the matter and company communications seen by Reuters.

'An imaginary scenario'