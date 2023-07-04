The bilateral ties between Jordan and Türkiye go back several decades and the two sides have consistently shown great commitment toward strengthening their bond, which is not only rooted in years of diplomatic contact but also in centuries-old cultural and religious ties.

To take this relationship further, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has arrived in Türkiye for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The "Treaty of Friendship" signed on 11th January 1947 is the foundation of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Jordan. Ever since, the two nations have nurtured a relationship founded on “brotherhood and cooperation” between their governments and people.

Over the years, more than 40 agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed between the two sides, paving the way for a robust legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

Bilateral ties reached new levels with the enactment of the Free Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Visa Exemption in 2009.

The Free Trade Agreement, which came into force in March 2011, has been instrumental in fostering economic and commercial ties. As a result, the trade volume between Türkiye and Jordan has continued to increase.

Furthermore, Türkiye has made substantial investments in Jordan, with Turkish companies undertaking contracting works worth a total of $2.4 billion since 2000.

Turkish investments in Jordan currently stand at $300 million, illustrating Türkiye's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation.

Promoting regional peace and security

Türkiye enjoys deep-rooted relations with Jordan based on strong ties of friendship, Fidan said during a joint presser with his Jordanian counterpart in Ankara.

"Many of the challenges we face are common, as you know. We have similar approaches on many regional and international issues. That is why we place importance on regular consultations with Jordan," he added.

Fidan also announced that Türkiye and Jordan are starting inter-ministerial political consultations.

Turning to economic ties, Fidan said: "Despite global and regional difficulties, our trade volume last year topped $1 billion. We aim to maintain this momentum by increasing it."

Beyond economic collaboration, Türkiye and Jordan work closely together to promote peace and stability in the region.

The nations stand side by side, acting in cooperation and solidarity to address regional challenges and contribute to the overall well-being of the Middle East.

Cultural ties

Cultural cooperation constitutes an integral aspect of Turkish-Jordanian bilateral relations. The two countries have a close history, united by their shared Ottoman past.

One notable legacy of the Ottoman era is the Hejaz Railway, which connected the holy city of Medina to the rest of the Ottoman Empire.