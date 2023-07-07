TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Erdogan says Ukraine deserves NATO seat; Zelenskyy hails Türkiye's support
Ukrainian people are defending independence of their country, says Turkish President Erdogan, and Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises Ankara for supporting his country's territorial integrity during talks in Istanbul.
Erdogan says Ukraine deserves NATO seat; Zelenskyy hails Türkiye's support
It was Zelenskyy's first official visit to Türkiye since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA
July 7, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kiev deserved to join NATO, but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.

"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan told a joint media appearance with the Ukrainian president early on Saturday, adding that "both sides should go back to peace talks".

"In the war that we will wake up to on the 500th day, the Ukrainian people are defending the territorial integrity and independence of their country. From the moment the danger of conflict began to emerge, we made every effort to prevent war," said Erdogan.

Türkiye has made the "most intense efforts to end" the Russia-Ukraine war through talks "on the basis of international law," he added.

"I would like to re-emphasise a point that I have always defended insistently: A just peace has no losers. Despite the differences in understanding between the parties, it is our most sincere desire to return to the search for peace as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

Zelenskyy visited Türkiye on Friday to discuss relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war, the Black Sea grain deal and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

It was his first official visit to Türkiye since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022.​​​​​​​

The Turkish leader said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would visit Türkiye in August.

"Next month Putin will pay a visit to Türkiye," Erdogan said, adding that he discussed prisoner swaps with the Russian leader.

I would like to re-emphasise a point that I have always defended insistently: A just peace has no losers. Despite the differences in understanding between the parties, it is our most sincere desire to return to the search for peace as soon as possible

- Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Grain deal initiative

Regarding the Black Sea grain deal, Erdogan said Ankara is making efforts to extend it in longer intervals after its due to expire on July 17.

"We are working on how long we can extend [the deal] after July 17. Our hope is that, it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years," Erdogan said.

Recommended

Last June, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

More than 33 million tonnes of grain have been transported to people in need, according to Turkish officials.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that Moscow could block the extension of the deal this month, complaining that parts of it to allow Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly urged Kiev and Moscow to end the war through talks.

RelatedLive blog: Erdogan says Ukraine deserves NATO seat as 500-day war rages on

Türkiye's leadership in implementing peace plan

Zelenskyy said Kiev wants to implement his country's peace plan and expressed that Türkiye is ready to assume leadership in this matter.

Zelenskyy also thanked Erdogan for his country's hospitality in hosting Ukrainians in Türkiye.

"I am here in Istanbul to thank everyone who wants peace for our country and peoples," said Zelenskyy.

He expressed that he is grateful for Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan