Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kiev deserved to join NATO, but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.

"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan told a joint media appearance with the Ukrainian president early on Saturday, adding that "both sides should go back to peace talks".

"In the war that we will wake up to on the 500th day, the Ukrainian people are defending the territorial integrity and independence of their country. From the moment the danger of conflict began to emerge, we made every effort to prevent war," said Erdogan.

Türkiye has made the "most intense efforts to end" the Russia-Ukraine war through talks "on the basis of international law," he added.

"I would like to re-emphasise a point that I have always defended insistently: A just peace has no losers. Despite the differences in understanding between the parties, it is our most sincere desire to return to the search for peace as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

Zelenskyy visited Türkiye on Friday to discuss relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the war, the Black Sea grain deal and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

It was his first official visit to Türkiye since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022.​​​​​​​

The Turkish leader said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would visit Türkiye in August.

"Next month Putin will pay a visit to Türkiye," Erdogan said, adding that he discussed prisoner swaps with the Russian leader.

Grain deal initiative

Regarding the Black Sea grain deal, Erdogan said Ankara is making efforts to extend it in longer intervals after its due to expire on July 17.

"We are working on how long we can extend [the deal] after July 17. Our hope is that, it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years," Erdogan said.