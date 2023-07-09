The presidents of Türkiye and the United States have agreed to have a one-on-one meeting at an upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with United States President Joe Biden on Sunday, discussing a range of matters including Sweden's bid to join NATO, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

On Sweden's ongoing efforts for NATO membership, which have faced opposition from Ankara due to security- and terrorism-related concerns, Erdogan told Biden that Stockholm took "correct steps" by passing recent anti-terror amendments.

However, these were nullified by flagrant demonstrations by sympathisers of the PKK terror group, the president added.

He also said it would be incorrect to associate Sweden's NATO accession bid with the sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye while thanking his US counterpart for his support to Ankara on its desire to purchase the fighter aircraft from Washington.