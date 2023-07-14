Canada has unfrozen talks with Türkiye on lifting export controls on drone parts after Ankara gave its nod for Sweden to join NATO, a person familiar with the talks said, a move seen as one of several concessions won in exchange for the Turkish blessing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision, announced ahead of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] summit in Vilnius, was followed quickly by a statement from Washington that the United States would move ahead with a transfer of F-16 fighter jets in consultation with Congress.

In a potentially significant move for Türkiye's defence industry, NATO member Canada agreed to re-open talks on lifting export controls on drone parts, including optical equipment, the person familiar with the talks said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to discuss details with media.

Canada suspended the export of some drone technology to Türkiye in 2020 after concluding the equipment had been used by Azerbaijan's forces fighting Armenia in Karabakh war.

Those export controls, which "were imposed for important reasons," remain in place, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister discussed Sweden's accession to NATO with our partners in Vilnius, including with President Erdogan," the statement said.

"Canada remains committed to the principle that there should be no restrictions, barriers or sanctions to defence trade and investments among Allies."

'A package deal'

Ahead of the NATO summit, Türkiye, already seeking assurances over the F-16s in talks with Washington, asked that Canada's export controls also be rolled into the final discussion, the person familiar with the talks said.

Türkiye sought "a package deal", the person said.

Asked whether Türkiye was in talks with Canada to lift export curbs, a Turkish defence ministry official said it was unacceptable for NATO allies to impose export restrictions on each other in the first place and "a certain progress has been made at the Vilnius Summit on that issue".