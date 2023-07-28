Türkiye and Italy have asked to co-host football's 2032 European Championship for which they are the only bidders, UEFA said on Friday.

The two football federations had been competing in the bidding contest that was scheduled for an October 10 vote by UEFA executive committee members. Their decision to unite all but guarantees the long-time favorite to host Euro 2028 -the four United Kingdom federations and Ireland- will win as expected on the same day.

"It will be a milestone for Türkiye. If UEFA accepts our joint bid for EURO 2032, we will withdraw from EURO 2028," Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Buyukeksi told Friday.

Teaming up would reduce UEFA's risk of committing to a solo host nine years in advance for a 24-team, 51-game tournament likely using 10 stadiums in June and July.

It would also challenge UEFA's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions at its events by 2040 when Italy must build new stadiums and Rome and Istanbul are separated by about 1,400 kilometres with flights taking more than two hours.

Infrastructure requirements

Italy needs to build and renovate an aging inventory of stadiums.

Construction projects in Italy, such as replacing iconic San Siro stadium in Milan, can be notoriously bureaucratic and slow. Roma aimed to have a new stadium open for the 2016-17 season but is still in Stadio Olimpico that was used for Euro 2020 games.

Türkiye has the stadiums and infrastructure almost entirely ready after a massive national construction project under two decades of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political leadership.