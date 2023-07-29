Ankara wants to further enhance relations with South Korea as the two countries enjoy strategic partnerships, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"I would like to emphasise our will to further our relations on the basis of our strategic partnership," Fidan said at a news conference with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday.

The news conference came after the ministers held talks on bilateral relations and current regional and global developments, signing a road map agreement for a "dynamic Türkiye-Korea partnership."

"The roadmap we signed today is a sign of our common will in this direction. The road map, which has been worked on meticulously for about one-and-a-half years, draws its institutional framework of our relations," Fidan said, adding that under the document, the two countries will take steps in every area between them.

Political relations between Türkiye and South Korea were established in 1949, and bilateral relations were upgraded to the level of strategic partnership in 2012.

Ankara sees Seoul as an important partner in its "Asia Anew" initiative, Fidan said, stressing that South Korea was Türkiye's second-largest trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Based on its unique geographical position and deep-rooted historical and cultural ties with Asia, Türkiye announced "Asia Anew" in 2019, to introduce a new vision into its policies towards the continent from a comprehensive and holistic perspective.

Noting that Türkiye's bilateral trade volume with South Korea increased to $10 billion last year, Fidan said: "Our goal is to reach $15 billion on the basis of a balanced trade relationship."

He underlined that Türkiye and South Korea could enhance ties in the defence industry, energy, transportation, and tourism.

Pointing to how deep the root of Türkiye's relations with South Korea went, Fidan said: "It is not very common for a foreign minister in the world to commemorate the martyrs of the host country during his visit abroad and to express gratitude to them."

Türkiye was a major contributor to troops under United Nations command during the 1950-1953 Korean War, with Thursday marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting.

Early on Saturday, Park visited the Korean Martyrs' Memorial in Ankara as part of his visit.