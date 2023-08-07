Palestinian president's meeting with Hamas political chief in Türkiye has a "different dimension," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, reiterating support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people.

"We hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara. On this occasion, we once again renewed our strong support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"The meeting of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniya, hosted by our country, added a different dimension to this visit," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added Türkiye would welcome Palestinians resolving their differences.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

