The Pile-Yigitler road project in Pile, aimed at facilitating access to the lands of Turkish Cypriots, serves a humanitarian purpose, Vice Chairman and Spokesperson of the AK Party, Omer Celik, has stated following the mayhem between Northern Cypriot police officers and UN peacekeepers.

The mayhem erupted around 9 am (0600GMT) on Friday on the Pile-Yigitler road, which is being constructed and expanded, the General Directorate of Police in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said in a statement.

Eight officers were injured in turmoil over a parking argument on the UN-controlled Green Line that separates the island's northern and southern halves, Northern Cypriot police confirmed on Saturday.

"The stance taken by the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus regarding the construction process of the Pile-Yigitler Project road is unacceptable and highly misguided," Celik said in his statement.

"The Peacekeeping Force's approach, which seems to appease the Greek Cypriot side, has directly undermined its presence and reputation in Cyprus," he added.