The PKK terror group will be eliminated from Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has assured as he visited Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)'s capital Erbil.

"The PKK terrorist group is currently hiding within the territories of Iraq. Hopefully, we will clear this virus from Iraq together," Fidan said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of KRG.

Underlining that there is "much work to be done to overcome terrorism," Fidan said he saw that both Iraq's central government in Baghdad and the KRG were determined to rid the country of the PKK terrorist organisation.

"I especially want to thank him (Barzani) for their collaboration with Türkiye in the fight against terrorism," Fidan added, also stressing that Erbil has consistently remained a secure and stable city during Iraq's challenging years.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with the KRG President Nechirvan Barzani.

For his part, ​​​​​​​Barzani said important topics were discussed during their meeting.