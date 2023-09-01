TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence industry soars to new heights as crowds flock to Teknofest
Turkish defence industry is "making progress in terms of product diversity" and exports are reaching records, lauds head of Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency.
Ankara hosts this year's second edition of the event, four months after the first edition was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, where it welcomed a world record of 2.5 million visitors. / Photo: AA
September 1, 2023

The second quarter of this year saw soaring defence industry exports for Türkiye, a senior government official has revealed at Teknofest, an event that has come to illustrate the country's meteoric rise in the sector.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency, said on Friday that the country had achieved record defence industry exports from April to June, optimistic that another all-time high would follow in the third quarter.

Speaking at Türkiye's premiere technology and aerospace event Teknofest in the capital Ankara, Gorgun said the country would fulfil its year-end defence exports target of $6 billion.

"We're making progress in terms of product diversity and increasing the number of countries we export to, and the coming days will bring very good news on exports," Gorgun said, adding that Turkish defence industry exports included both platforms and subsystems, which are sold separately.

Temel Kotil, head of the state-run Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TAI), echoed that the sector is on track to reach the $6 billion export target, including $1 billion by TAI.

"Türkiye is creating a revolution in the field of exports," Kotil stressed.

Supporting young high-achievers

Speaking on Teknofest, Haluk Gorgun pointed to the surging interest in its dozens of competitions — ranging from novel electric car races and jet engine design to environment-friendly agricultural, industrial, and energy tech — that saw around 350,000 teams and 1 million people apply this year.

Recommended

Ahmet Akyol, chief of the Ankara-based defence giant Aselsan, said Teknofest is very important to the younger generation, whose participation in these events at an early age is critical in achieving progress in the sector.

"Together with our new generation of young people and children, we will carry the Turkish defence industry further under the leadership of the Defence Industry Agency," Akyol said.

Murat Ikinci, head of Turkish missile producer Roketsan, said the energy and constructiveness in Teknofest is the most important indicator of the robust power, energy, and human resources that the Turkish defence industry needs.

"As defence industry institutions, we support that work our children do in this field as much as we can and try to help them reach higher levels and higher achievements," he said.

According to Ozgur Guleryuz, who runs another defence industry company, STM, Teknofest is crucial in showing that the country's defence industry moves as a single body.

"All companies are here, together, we are working very hard to create a little more excitement in our people, to attract their interest, and to make them feel a little pride," he said.

