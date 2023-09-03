Türkiye's first would-be space traveler has said his mission is a story that can be owned and be proud of by everyone.

Speaking to Anadolu at the country's premier technology and aerospace event, Teknofest, Alper Gezeravci said that his 14-day mission to low-Earth orbit will include scientific experiments.

Training began in the US in 2023 and continues, including training in Japan and Germany, he told Anadolu.

He said the Turkish Space Agency will launch him into space at the end of 2023.

"My limit of dreams was the sky, the sky that I could see with my bare eyes and aircraft, so that's the moments of the next journey," he said. "Now, the path to the space is open, and our little friends, young generations, are up to carry out their dreams all the way into deep space."

Türkiye selected Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever as the country's first space travelers in Teknofest's Istanbul edition in 2023.