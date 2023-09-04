Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Russia's coastal city of Sochi to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During his day-long working visit on Monday, Erdogan will discuss current regional and global issues, as well as the Türkiye-Russia relations with Putin.

Reviving last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis will also be on the agenda between the leaders, who will hold joint news conference later.

After Russia suspended its participation in Ukraine grain export deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, Ankara continues its efforts for the resumption of the deal.