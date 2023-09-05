Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres soon to discuss the potential revival of the Black Sea grain deal, describing it as “a top priority for the entire world”.

“Thanks to our contributions, the United Nations has prepared a new package that could pave the way for the revival of the Black Sea initiative,” Erdogan told journalists late Monday on his way back from the Russian port city of Sochi.

The grain deal was on top of the agenda during Erdogan’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who earlier this year pulled out of the initiative that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through Black Sea ports controlled by Moscow.

Türkiye and the UN were the main brokers in the grain deal, signed in July 2022 in Istanbul.

Erdogan has been at the forefront of efforts to revive the deal, which is crucial to ensuring global food security. Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s biggest producers of wheat and other food grains.

Erdogan also appreciated the UN Secretary-General’s efforts regarding the grain deal and said that the upcoming Heads of State and Government gathering at UN Headquarters in New York on 18-19 September will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss the issue.

“We will have meetings with Guterres and discuss these issues there.”

Russia's requests

Moscow has said it was willing to discuss the grain deal if its demands are met.

Russia has sought reconnection of its agricultural bank into the SWIFT global payment system and the insurance of ships used for grain transportation to European ports.

“These conditions are central to maintaining grain sales," President Erdogan said. "The UN, with Türkiye's ongoing support, has initiated steps to address these concerns, including a mediation mechanism proposed by UN Secretary-General Guterres on August 28."

Erdogan mentioned Putin's statements on the West’s hostile stance towards Russia, saying, "Without Europe fulfilling its promises, Russia won't take any steps in the grain deal matter," highlighting that 44 per cent of the grain goes to Europe. In comparison, only 14 per cent go to Africa.

“As you know, our cooperation with Russia is exemplified by the Black Sea Initiative, which has significantly contributed to the global food crisis," Erdogan said.

Sochi trip

Erdogan said that besides the grain deal, his visit to Sochi centred on discussions about Türkiye's mediation efforts in Ukraine, addressing the global food crises, and energy cooperation.