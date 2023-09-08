Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the country is working towards a trade deal with India, but that reaching a final agreement was "not a given", the Daily Mirror reported.

Sunak arrived in New Delhi on Friday for the annual gathering of the Group of 20 major economies, where he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plan a separate meeting including on ongoing trade talks.

"We've been working towards an ambitious and comprehensive free trade deal, but it's not a given. These things are a lot of work and a lot of time," Sunak is reported by the Mirror to have said during his journey to India.

"We need to end up with something that works genuinely for both sides."

Related Many left homeless as India demolishes slums ahead of G20 summit

Several deadlines missed