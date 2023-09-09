TÜRKİYE
Türkiye President Erdogan meets world leaders at G20 Summit
The Turkish leader is in New Delhi for the two-day summit and plans to hold talks with several leaders on the sidelines.
Erdogan held talks with Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. / Photo: AA
September 9, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met several world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the potential revival of the Black Sea grain deal on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Indian capital New Delhi.

President Erdogan held talks with the leaders of MIKTA, a partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia.

During their closed-door meeting, Erdogan and the Japanese leader discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Japan in all dimensions. Also, current regional and international issues concerning both countries were evaluated, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

While talking to Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Erdogan wished success to Brazil, which will take over the G20 term presidency in 2024. He noted that bilateral trade volume between the two countries, which was $5.6 billion last year, could be increased to $10 billion with joint efforts.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Hasan Dogan, chief of cabinet to the president, are accompanying the president at the summit.

Apart from the MIKTA meet, Erdogan also spoke to his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol separately.

India is hosting the two-day summit under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future,” where G20 leaders, in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will exchange views in three sessions, hoping to make progress on trade, climate and other global problems.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Erdogan as he arrived at the meeting venue for the first day of the summit.

Leaders will attend the "One Earth" and "One Family" sessions on the first day.

They will lay wreaths Sunday at international Indian icon Mahatma Gandhi's tomb in New Delhi before attending a tree-planting ceremony.

Türkiye to hold investment roadshow as Erdogan readies for India G20 summit

After the third session, "One Future," they are expected to adopt the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, which is a commitment to priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Ankara attaches high importance to the G20 as a forum bringing together advanced and emerging economies. Therefore, it actively supports further development of the G20 agenda.

Türkiye hosted the leaders’ summit in southern Antalya province in November 2015 when it held the G20 presidency.

