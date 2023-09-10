TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to help quake-hit Morocco 'with all means': President Erdogan
'As a country that experienced disaster of the century 6 months ago, we are ready to help Morocco,' Recep Tayyip Erdogan says
Erdogan expressed his sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished a swift recovery to those who were injured. / Photo: AA
September 10, 2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is ready to help quake-hit Morocco "with all means" available.

"As a country that experienced the 'disaster of the century' six months ago, we are ready to help our Moroccan brothers with all our means," Erdogan told a news conference on Sunday after the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India.

At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 injured in the quake that struck the North African country late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7 tremor occurred in various regions, including El-Houz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Tiznit, Marrakech, Azilal, Agadir, Casablanca and Youssoufia.

Erdogan conveyed condolences to those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkish institutions and organisations have prepared a relief and rescue team comprising 265 individuals to be dispatched to Morocco to help earthquake victims.

Eleven provinces in southern Türkiye were hit by twin quakes on Feb.

SOURCE:AA
