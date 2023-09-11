In the period of rapidly changing geopolitical dynamics, the importance of cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan is increasing day by day, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"We should draw strength from the trust and understanding provided by our fraternal bond and make our relationship even more beneficial for both sides," Hakan Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Monday.

Fidan added that bilateral relations are becoming increasingly institutionalised and deepened.

"We are one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan with investments exceeding $5 billion in total. We are working to strengthen our cooperation in the defence industry," he said.

"Achieving the target of a $10 billion bilateral trade volume, as aimed by our respective presidents, is no longer a distant goal," the Turkish foreign minister added.

He said both sides are working to deepen cooperation in the energy sector based on common interests and a comprehensive strategy.

Reminding that the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) will be held in Kazakhstan in November, Fidan said Türkiye will continue to support Kazakhstan during this period.

"We have agreed to deepen our cooperation in international and regional organisations," he added.

About the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Fidan said they have discussed steps to be taken in the fight against this "common enemy."

"We all need to be vigilant against the FETO terrorist organisation. We are ready to provide all necessary support in this regard," he added.

'Türkiye reliable partner in Eurasia'

Nurtleu, for his part, said expanding the scope of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye is a shared goal, and expressed his happiness at hosting Fidan in Kazakhstan.