TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Holy Mass at historic Armenian church in Türkiye celebrates unity
Akdamar Church, situated in Türkiye's eastern province of Van, marks its 11th Holy Mass since reopening in 2010 after a 95-year break, symbolising unity and celebrating religious freedom.
Holy Mass at historic Armenian church in Türkiye celebrates unity
The cathedral is considered one of the finest remaining examples of medieval architecture and UNESCO has added it to its list of tentative World Heritage sites. / Photo: Van Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism / Others
September 11, 2023

The 1,100-year-old Akdamar Church in Türkiye's eastern Van province hosted its 11th special mass, hosting guests from Türkiye and Armenia.

Sahak Mashalian, the head of the Armenian Patriarchate in Türkiye, and his deputy Sirvan Murzyan and priest Hovagim Seropyan came to the island along with his clergy to conduct the ceremony in the Akdamar Church.

Speaking to the press, Mashalian told reporters on Sunday that they prayed in a historical place of worship.

"We have performed a ritual in peace and well-being. Performing these rituals in such special places is one of the best indicators of freedom of belief and worship in Türkiye," he said.

"From the moment we stepped into Van (province), we were welcomed with the most beautiful hospitality. The state and security authorities took all the precautions and we held a service in peace," he added.

The ancient church is opened for worship once a year with the special permission of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Recommended

Akdamar Church, a medieval place of worship, was built between 915 and 921 CE by architect Bishop Manuel under the direction of King Gagik I Artsruni.

The church, which has a special place in East-West Christian art, carries the most important adornments and the most comprehensive wall reliefs of its time. It was accepted on the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage on April 13, 2015.

On September19 2010, the Akdamar Church hosted its first service after a 95-year break.

The church opened its service every year for one day and the last service was conducted in 2022, which saw a gathering of thousands of local and international tourists in Van.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan