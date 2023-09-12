TÜRKİYE
European Bank unveils support for Türkiye's quake-battered small businesses
The support programme, set to be initiated by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), forms a key component of the bank's €1.5 billion investment strategy for the quake-hit region.
The devastating quakes affected more than 13.5 million people in Türkiye and forced 3.5 million to migrate to other regions and cities. / Photo: AA Archive
September 12, 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced the launch of a programme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hit by the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on February 6.

With an aim of assisting businesses reconstruct damaged buildings, production assets and infrastructure, the programme will provide each business with a grant that covers 85 per cent of the reconstruction and repair costs, for a maximum of €60,000 ($64,275), the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The programme is getting financial support from the Japan's Finance Ministry and will be implemented in the quake-hit provinces of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 50,000 people were killed by earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 that rocked 11 Turkish provinces, which are home to about 14 million people.

The Reconstruction Assistance and Grant programme follows the EBRD's €1.5 billion investment plan for the region over the next two years, which was set up to reduce the economic impact of the disaster, and includes the €600 million Disaster Response Framework.

Arvid Tuerkner, the EBRD’s managing director for Türkiye, said: "Through the reconstruction grants, our new SME programme will not only help small businesses resume their operations, but through integrated advisory support will also foster a more sustainable reconstruction and robust recovery."

The EBRD is the leading institutional investor in Türkiye, having invested more than €18 billion in the country since 2009, mainly in the private sector.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
