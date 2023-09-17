TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan arrives in New York to attend UNGA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold meetings with other world leaders on UN General Assembly sidelines as well as meeting members of Turkish-American community.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan [R] wave as they board before their departure for United States at Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
September 17, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in New York to attend high-level meetings of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish leader was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday by Türkiye's UN envoy Sedat Onal, Ambassador to US Hasan Murat Mercan and New York Consul General Reyhan Ozgur.

He is joined by first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Energy Minister Alpaslan Bayraktar, Trade Minister Omer Bolat and the head of National Intelligence Agency Ibrahim Kalin, among others.

Erdogan is scheduled to address the session on Tuesday.

During his speech, he is expected to highlight the steps Türkiye has taken, from development to humanitarian aid, as well as its contributions to maintaining international peace and security while reestablishing global solidarity.

"We will also highlight the critical role Türkiye plays in the face of current global challenges," Erdogan told reporters before departing Istanbul.

Turkish-American community

He will also hold meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his counterparts on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Additionally, Erdogan will meet with members of the Turkish-American community and related communities and engage in discussions with representatives of research organisations and American business leaders.

This year's debate is expected to bring together more than 150 heads of state and government.

Erdogan's scheduled activities continue until Wednesday.

SOURCE:AA
