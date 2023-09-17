The Turkish naval vessels TCG Bayraktar and TCG Sancaktar arrived at the Libyan coast to provide assistance to those affected by devastating floods earlier in the week, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

A total of 360 personnel, including members of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Search and Rescue Association (AKUT), Health Ministry, Coast Guard, and fire department, are on board the vessels, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Ambulances, trucks, rescue and rapid intervention vehicles are among the 122 vehicles that were successfully carried to Libya on the ships, dispatched from Türkiye's Aegean city of Izmir, it added.

Accompanying the personnel and vehicles were three field hospitals and supplies for food, shelter, and medical supplies to aid disaster-hit locals.

The TCG Osmangazi is also scheduled to depart from Izmir to continue transporting essential aid materials to Libya.

The ministry extended its heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to the injured and its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Torrential rains and floods from Storm Daniel swept several areas in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Soussa, and Derna.

Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of the country's deadly flood disaster, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, adding that he had ordered the mobilisation of all state resources to help Libyans.