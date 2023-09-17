TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish naval vessels arrive in flood-hit Libya with humanitarian assistance
Ambulances, trucks, rescue and rapid intervention vehicles are among the 122 vehicles that were successfully carried to Libya on the ships, dispatched from Türkiye's Aegean city of Izmir, Turkish Defence Ministry says.
Turkish naval vessels arrive in flood-hit Libya with humanitarian assistance
Accompanying the personnel and vehicles were three field hospitals and supplies for food, shelter, and medical supplies to aid disaster-hit locals. / Photo: AA
September 17, 2023

The Turkish naval vessels TCG Bayraktar and TCG Sancaktar arrived at the Libyan coast to provide assistance to those affected by devastating floods earlier in the week, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

A total of 360 personnel, including members of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Search and Rescue Association (AKUT), Health Ministry, Coast Guard, and fire department, are on board the vessels, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Ambulances, trucks, rescue and rapid intervention vehicles are among the 122 vehicles that were successfully carried to Libya on the ships, dispatched from Türkiye's Aegean city of Izmir, it added.

Accompanying the personnel and vehicles were three field hospitals and supplies for food, shelter, and medical supplies to aid disaster-hit locals.

The TCG Osmangazi is also scheduled to depart from Izmir to continue transporting essential aid materials to Libya.

The ministry extended its heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to the injured and its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Torrential rains and floods from Storm Daniel swept several areas in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Soussa, and Derna.

RelatedTürkiye stands by Libya in wake of country's flood disaster: Erdogan

Türkiye stands by Libya

Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of the country's deadly flood disaster, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, adding that he had ordered the mobilisation of all state resources to help Libyans.

Recommended

“As of now Türkiye has dispatched three aircraft and three ships as part of humanitarian aid for flood-battered Libya,” said Erdogan, addressing an urban transformation and earthquake forum in Istanbul.

"Our assistance to our Libyan brothers and sisters will continue uninterruptedly to help them overcome these difficult days in a short time,” he added.

RelatedDeath toll from Libya floods climbs to 11,300 in Derna — UN

Catastrophicflooding

The death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna has climbed to 11,300, the United Nations said in an update.

Another 10,100 people are still missing in the devastated city, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late on Saturday.

Elsewhere in eastern Libya outside Derna, the flooding took an additional 170 lives, the update said.

The update comes two days after the Libyan Red Crescent saidthe death toll soared beyond 11,000, with the number of missing people at 10,100.

After Storm Daniel hit the east of the country last week, two dams upstream from Derna burst, sending a wall of water into the wadi of dry riverbed that divides the port city of 100,000 people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan