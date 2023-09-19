Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Turkish House in New York on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

"As always, we will continue to be one of the countries that gives the most active support to NATO missions," Erdogan wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the meeting with Stoltenberg,

Stoltenberg said they discussed "stepping up our fight against terrorism" and thanked President Erdogan for Türkiye’s work to revive the Black Sea grain deal.

"As agreed at (the July NATO summit in) Vilnius, (Lithuania), the Turkish parliament will take up Sweden’s NATO membership as soon as possible," Stoltenberg wrote on X shortly after the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Hosting Polish and Algerian leaders at the Turkish House