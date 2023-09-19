A wanted terrorist was "neutralised" in a domestic anti-terror operation in southeastern Sirnak province, the Turkish interior minister said.

Security forces “neutralised” Ramazan Elicumus, codenamed Renas, in an armed clash that broke out in the Guclukonak district on Tuesday, Ali Yerlikaya said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said the terrorist was involved in many terror attacks with long-barreled weapons, planting hand-made explosives, and opening harassment fire.

The affiliation of the terrorist was not specified, but the PKK terror group is active in the area.

Elicumus had been listed on the Interior Ministry's wanted list with a reward of 500,000 Turkish liras (nearly $18,500) offered.