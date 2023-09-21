Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Cavusoglu has been crowned the world champion in the women's 68-kilogramme category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Cavusoglu secured victory on Thursday with a pin in the final match against Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan.

It marked her first world championship title in her career, having previously won two bronze medals at world championships.

She also became the first Turkish female wrestler to achieve a world championship title after Yasemin Adar Yigit.

Related Turkish wrestler Yasemin Adar Yigit wins gold at World Championships

After the final match, Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak congratulated Cavusoglu in a phone call.