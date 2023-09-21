TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Cavusoglu crowned world champion
Cavusoglu seals victory in 2023 World Wrestling Championships with a pin in final match against Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan in Belgrade.
Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Cavusoglu crowned world champion
Buse Tosun Cavusoglu previously won two bronze medals at world championships. /Photo: AA
September 21, 2023

Turkish wrestler Buse Tosun Cavusoglu has been crowned the world champion in the women's 68-kilogramme category at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Cavusoglu secured victory on Thursday with a pin in the final match against Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan.

It marked her first world championship title in her career, having previously won two bronze medals at world championships.

She also became the first Turkish female wrestler to achieve a world championship title after Yasemin Adar Yigit.

RelatedTurkish wrestler Yasemin Adar Yigit wins gold at World Championships

After the final match, Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak congratulated Cavusoglu in a phone call.

Recommended

In her earlier matches, Cavusoglu defeated Moldova's Irina Ringaci in the first round and pinned Mexican wrestler Alejandra Rivera Arriaga in the round of 16.

She also defeated Czech wrestler Adela Hanzlickova with a score of 8-0 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final match against Japan's Ami Ishii, she won with technical superiority, securing her spot in the final and earning a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

RelatedTurkish women bag gold medals in EU taekwondo championships
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan