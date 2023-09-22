The US auto workers union has expanded a potentially economically and politically damaging strike against two of Detroit's "Big Three" - and invited President Joe Biden to support workers on the picket line.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced on Friday a strike of all 38 US parts and distribution centres at General Motors and Stellantis, where negotiations are stalled.

Fain did not expand the stoppage at Ford, where there are still significant gaps, but has offered important concessions since the strike was launched a week ago.

"As we have said for weeks, we're not going to wait around forever for fair contracts at the Big Three," Fain said in a briefing.

"We invite and encourage anyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line, from friends and family all the way up to the president of the United States," Fain said.

"The way you can help is to build our movement and show the companies that the public stands with us."