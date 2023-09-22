BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US auto workers union expands strike to 38 locations in 20 states
Another 5,600 additional US auto workers walk out of 38 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centres on top of the 13,000 of the 146,000 members that began the strike one week ago.
US auto workers union expands strike to 38 locations in 20 states
The UAW is seeking 40 percent wage hikes. / Photo: AFP
September 22, 2023

The US auto workers union has expanded a potentially economically and politically damaging strike against two of Detroit's "Big Three" - and invited President Joe Biden to support workers on the picket line.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced on Friday a strike of all 38 US parts and distribution centres at General Motors and Stellantis, where negotiations are stalled.

Fain did not expand the stoppage at Ford, where there are still significant gaps, but has offered important concessions since the strike was launched a week ago.

"As we have said for weeks, we're not going to wait around forever for fair contracts at the Big Three," Fain said in a briefing.

"We invite and encourage anyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line, from friends and family all the way up to the president of the United States," Fain said.

"The way you can help is to build our movement and show the companies that the public stands with us."

Recommended

Fain said Ford had improved earlier proposals by reinstating a cost-of-living measure that had been suspended in 2009. Ford also offered an enhanced profit-sharing system and granting the union the right to strike over plant closures.

"We're not done at Ford," Fain said. However, "we do recognise that Ford is serious about reaching a deal," he said. "At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story."

40% wage hikes, equal pay, and more

The UAW is seeking 40 percent wage hikes that would match the average increases by CEOs over the last four years.

Other key demands include the elimination of different worker pay and benefit "tiers," a cost-of-living adjustment, and the re-establishment of retiree medical benefits and a pension for junior employees.

The one-week-old strike has so far had a limited effect on company profits while introducing new pressures on auto parts suppliers to the Big Three. However, the expanded strike will pose new challenges for Stellantis and GM.

Analysts consider the worst-case economic scenario to be a lengthy strike that pinches consumption from workers who are taking home $500 in weekly strike pay instead of their normal wages.

RelatedDetroit Three under pressure to advance UAW talks, avoid wider auto strikes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call