Türkiye neutralises two high-profile PKK terrorists
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
September 25, 2023

Turkish security forces "neutralised" two PKK terrorists in the southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Diyarbakir, the country's interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday both terrorists were involved in terror attacks that resulted in the death of nine security personnel and the injury of 21 others.

Ercan Serhat, codenamed Reis Gulturan, was in the red category of Türkiye's wanted terrorists' list. He was captured alive with his weapon, Yerlikaya said on X.

The wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and grey.

Serhat plotted seven terror attacks in Sirnak between 2016 and 2022, according to Yerlikaya.

The other terrorist, Habib Karakoc, was wanted in the grey category.

Known by the codename Agit Berxwedan, he was involved in six terror attacks in Diyarbakir and eastern Mus province.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

