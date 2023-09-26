Turkish security forces “neutralised” two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were taken down in the Operation Olive Branch zone near Turkish border with Syria, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.