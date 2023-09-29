Taking part in Türkiye’s annual premier technology and aerospace event, Teknofest, university students have said they are proud to be contributing to the country's national technology initiative as the nation celebrates its centenary.

“It makes me proud to be able to make a small contribution to Türkiye’s national technology initiative,” Yagmur Gonca Saracoglu, a 22-year-old student, said during this year's third edition of the event which kicked off on Wednesday in the Aegean province of Izmir.

Saracoglu studies software development at Istanbul Aydin University and has already attended the second edition of Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul. She is “even more excited,” as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Türkiye.

She is part of her university’s Metapiens team which developed a 3D virtual assistant, Ayla, that helps people with time management.

Saracoglu also highlighted the importance of meeting with possible investors during the event, saying: “Businesspeople and representatives of important companies have been visiting us, and we had the chance to discuss possible cooperation and exchange opinions.”

Türkiye's National Technology Initiative aims to enhance high-value production and raise its share of technology exports through private-sector collaboration.

Opportunity to meet investors

Umutcan Akguz, 21, who studies electrical and electronic engineering at Ankara-based Hacettepe University, is a regular at Teknofest and has participated in all three editions of this year's event, including in Istanbul and Ankara.