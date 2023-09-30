TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Cargo transports endangered koala from Hong Kong to UK
Born in Australia and later brought to Hong Kong, the koala named Yani was left alone after the other koalas she lived with passed away, according to a statement from Turkish Cargo.
Turkish Cargo, obtaining all the necessary permits for the koala's transfer, planned the flight, which needs extreme sensitivity. / Photo: AA
September 30, 2023

Turkish Cargo, the subsidiary of Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has become a part of a project named "Mission Rescue" by carrying safely the endangered koala, named Yani, from Hong Kong to the UK.

According to the carrier's press release on Friday, "Yani, born in Australia and later brought to Hong Kong, was left alone after the other koalas she lived with at the park passed away."

"Deprived of socialisation and opportunities to continue her species due to South Australia's biosecurity regulations, it was decided that the most suitable place for Yani to continue her life would be the Longleat Safari Park in the United Kingdom."

Turkish Cargo, obtaining all the necessary permits for the koala's transfer, planned the flight, which needs extreme sensitivity.

Recommended

"Turkish Cargo, driven by its mission of respect for animal life and nature in all transportation activities, joined the process as the sponsor carrier," the press release read.

It added that the carrier successfully executed Yani's transfer via an Istanbul layover, thanks to meticulous planning for every detail, in accordance with IATA Live Animal Regulations.

After arriving in the UK, Yani was placed in quarantine for a period and, following all health checks, was introduced to her new companions, the carrier noted.

SOURCE:AA
