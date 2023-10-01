TÜRKİYE
Terrorists will never succeed in destroying Türkiye's peace: Erdogan
President Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's resilience against those attempting to disrupt its peace and security following a terrorist attack in which two police officers were injured in front of the General Directorate of Security in Ankara.
The terrorist act in Ankara is a final flutters of terrorism, Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
October 1, 2023

Terrorists trying to destroy peace and security in Türkiye will never succeed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's remarks came after two police officers were injured when one of two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sunday morning.

In his opening speech to the new legislative year of the Parliament, Erdogan said today's terrorist act, in which two criminals were neutralised thanks to the timely intervention of the police, was a "final flutters of terrorism."

He added that the burden of instilling morale in terror groups with political calculations will be very heavy.

Stressing the need for solidarity in the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said: "We have largely solved the separatist terrorism issue, which has made our country pay heavy human and economic costs for 40 years, within our borders."

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye will continue to fight terrorism with determination until the last terrorist at home or abroad is eliminated.

“We will not allow the terrorist group to direct politics or prevent the sacred march of our country,” he added.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries when one of the two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Security Department, while the other terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

The injured police officers are still being treated, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Turkish interior minister.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

