PKK terrorist responsible for Ankara attack identified
Following DNA analysis, Turkish authorities successfully identified the terrorist responsible for the recent Ankara attack, confirming his affiliation with the PKK terrorist organisation.
Efforts and investigations to identify the other terrorist continue, the Interior Ministry says. / Photo: AA
October 2, 2023

One of the two terrorists responsible for Sunday’s attack in the Turkish capital Ankara has been identified, the Interior Ministry said.

The PKK terrorist, Hasan Oguz, codenamed Kanivar Erdal, was identified as a result of research and DNA analysis, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Efforts and investigations to identify the other terrorist continue, it added.

At 9.30 am local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while the other terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

The injured police officers are still being treated, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Turkish interior minister.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

