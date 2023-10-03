Security forces nabbed 67 terror suspects in anti-terror operations across Türkiye, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Out of total, 12 terror suspects were caught in Mersin, Van, Sanliurfa, Mardin and Aydin provinces, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He added that 55 more terror suspects were held in operation in 16 provinces.

Some 13,400 security personnel took part in opera tions, he added.

As of 0530GMT, 466 operations were carried out in the rural areas, he added.

He thanked the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), police and gendarmerie teams who participated in the operations.