Security forces arrest 67 terror suspects across Türkiye
Turkish authorities intensified anti-terror operations, after a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Sunday.
Security forces nabbed 67 terror suspects in anti-terror operations across Türkiye / Photo: AA
October 3, 2023

Security forces nabbed 67 terror suspects in anti-terror operations across Türkiye, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Out of total, 12 terror suspects were caught in Mersin, Van, Sanliurfa, Mardin and Aydin provinces, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He added that 55 more terror suspects were held in operation in 16 provinces.

Some 13,400 security personnel took part in opera tions, he added.

As of 0530GMT, 466 operations were carried out in the rural areas, he added.

He thanked the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), police and gendarmerie teams who participated in the operations.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance. ​​​​​​​

The Turkish interior ministry confirmed the links of the attackers to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

