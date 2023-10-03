TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day
The Organisation of Turkic States originally emerged as a summit between the heads of Turkic states in the early 1990s, and eventually became an international council in 2009.
Türkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day
The Organisation of Turkic States aims to rapidly enhance and deepen cooperation among member states / Photo: AA
October 3, 2023

Türkiye on Tuesday marked the Turkic States Cooperation Day, an occasion embodying "unity of our peoples and future generations."

“On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundations of the Organisation of Turkic States, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Turkic States Cooperation Day,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Organisation of Turkic States aims to rapidly enhance and deepen cooperation among member states, harmonise national capacities, and contribute to the peace and stability as a responsible and responsive regional actor in the global arena, it added.

It said the process has now evolved into a “full-fledged international organisation,” thanks to the strong will and joint efforts demonstrated by member countries.

“Türkiye will continue its ceaseless efforts to further strengthen the Turkic cooperation and make the Turkic World ‘stronger together,’" it added.

Recommended

In a separate statement, Secretary General of the Organisation of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev said the day "symbolises the genesis of our organisation" and "embodies unity for our peoples and future generations and we collectively celebrate our shared journey and accomplishments today."

RelatedTurkic Council reforms into Organization of Turkic States

The Organisation of Turkic States, formerly called the Turkic Council, or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, originally emerged as a summit between the heads of Turkic states in the early 1990s, and eventually became an international council in 2009.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, while EU state Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have observer status.

RelatedTurkic states' think tanks meet to advance regional cooperation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan