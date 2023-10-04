TÜRKİYE
Türkiye identifies second terrorist involved in Ankara attack
Interior ministry announces PKK terrorists Hasan Oguz and Ozkan Sahin carried out the attack in the Turkish capital.
24-year-old veterinary technician Mikail Bozlagan was murdered in the attack as the terrorists seized his vehicle, and two police officers were slightly injured in the suicide bombing attack.
October 4, 2023

Türkiye has revealed the identity of the second terrorist behind Sunday's treacherous attack at the entrance of the Turkish Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Following investigations and DNA examination, the ministry identified the second attacker as Ozkan Sahin, a member of the PKK/KCK, in a statement on Wednesday.

As a result of previous investigations, terrorist Sahin's accomplice was earlier identified as PKK/KCK member Hasan Oguz, code-named "Kanivar Erdal".

On Sunday, "the treacherous attack attempt carried out by two terrorists against our ministry was prevented as a result of the immediate response of our heroic police officers and the terrorists were neutralised," the statement read.

"The investigation initiated by our security units continues. Our fight against terrorism will continue with perseverance and determination until the last terrorist is neutralised," it added.

The two terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara, with one of them blowing himself up.

24-year-old veterinary technician Mikail Bozlagan was murdered in the attack as the terrorists seized his vehicle, and two police officers were slightly injured in the suicide bombing.

The interior ministry reported that the following items were found in the vehicle used during the attack:

• (9,700 grams) of C-4 explosive containing RDX,

• (3) hand grenades

• (1) rocket launcher

• (1) Glock brand silenced pistol

• (1) Blow brand pistol

• (1) M-4 brand carbine long-barreled weapon

• (1) AK-47 brand long-barreled weapon

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

