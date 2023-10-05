Archaeologists in northwestern Türkiye have discovered an ancient iron trident, believed to be used for fishing, in the ancient city of Assos.

Located in Canakkale’s Ayvacik district, Assos sheds light on history with its ancient ruins on the ground and Roman and Byzantine-era artefacts unearthed during diggings.

Excavations in the ancient city are being carried out by a team led by Nurettin Arslan, a humanities and social sciences professor at Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University. The Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Turkish Historical Society are supporting the digging work.

The team last discovered an iron trident, which is believed to be 1,700 years old and used for fishing in ancient times, in the fountain area called Nymphaion (eastern fountain) during the excavations.

An expert restorer worked on the archaeological find to clear the trident of soil and oxidised agents on it.

Arslan told Anadolu that the fish spear was a material they had seen especially in murals and other depictions.