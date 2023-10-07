Türkiye will do whatever is necessary to secure the country from terrorist organisations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated.

"We do not bow to those who try to corner us by using terrorist organisations. We do not hesitate to do whatever Türkiye's security requires," Erdogan told a crowd ahead of the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara on Saturday.

Recently, Türkiye has been conducting air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces by “neutralising” PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The move came after Sunday's foiled attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara, in which a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack on October 1. The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terrorist group.

14 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralised