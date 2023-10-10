Amid tension and conflict between Israel and Palestine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all influential actors in the region to make a serious push for peace in the Middle East.

"We call on all influential actors in the region to assume responsibility for the establishment of peace, acting on the principle that 'there are no losers in a just peace'," Erdogan told a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdogan said any step that could escalate tension, cause more bloodshed, or exacerbate the problems in the region must be avoided.

"Adding fuel to the fire, targeting civilians and civilian settlements in particular will benefit no one," he added.

The president said he believes the current heightened state of Israeli-Palestinian tension will not end in just a week or two.

Erdogan said he would also speak later Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the situation, adding: "We will continue talks with Gulf countries."

'Tragedy experienced by people of Gaza'

Erdogan reiterated that lasting peace can only come to the Middle East with a final solution to the Palestine-Israel problem.

"An independent, geographically integrated state of Palestine based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, needs to be realised," he said.

Gaza has been subjected to heavy bombardment for two days, Erdogan said, adding: "We continue our efforts to alleviate the tragedy experienced by the people of Gaza and deliver humanitarian assistance to the region. Türkiye will do its best to stop the conflicts as soon as possible and reduce the tension."

"There is currently no water supply to Gaza. What about human rights? There is no electricity provided. What about human rights? According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, you can’t cut off the water," Erdogan stressed, decrying Israel’s cutoffs of Gaza’s basic utilities this week.

The president also said that the hospitals in Gaza are being hit, adding: "Nobody says anything while this is being done."

Hamas on Saturday shot a barrage of rockets and sent dozens of fighters to attack Israeli towns near the Gaza.