Turkish, Brazilian presidents discuss developments in Palestine conflict
"No country should add fuel to the fire, and concrete steps should be taken by all regarding humanitarian aid," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a phone call.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken over the phone and discussed the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine./ Photo: AA
October 17, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have spoken over the phone and discussed the latest developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“The call addressed the conflicts that are becoming more and more violent between Israel and Palestine as well as steps aimed at ensuring calm,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X on Tuesday.

“Sharing with his Brazilian counterpart Türkiye’s offers of solution for a lasting peace, President Erdogan said no country should add fuel to the fire, and that concrete steps should be taken by all regarding humanitarian aid within the framework of human rights,” it added.

Eleven days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israel's bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over one million people displaced – almost half of Gaza's total population, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

At least 3,061 Palestinians have been killed and 13,750 others have been injured in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the armed conflict.

SOURCE:AA
