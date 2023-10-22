TÜRKİYE
Turkish first lady to offer helping hand to Palestinian children in Gaza
Proposed joint initiative under Emine Erdogan's guidance plans to offer medical treatment, protection, care to injured or orphaned children in Palestine's Gaza.
Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan is planning to offer support and aid to children in Palestine who are in need of help and care / Photo: AA
October 22, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan is planning to offer support and aid to children in Palestine who are in need of help and care, Türkiye's minister of family and social services has said.

Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas said on X that she spoke to Palestinian Women’s Affairs Minister Amal Hamad and Social Development Minister Ahmed Majdalani about the initiative in an online meeting on Sunday.

"During our conversation, I conveyed our heartfelt concern and sorrow regarding the humanitarian crisis and the unfortunate attacks on civilians in Gaza," she stated.

"I emphasised our commitment to continuing our solidarity based on humanitarian values with the Palestinian people above all kinds of politics through the cooperation between our Ministries," stressed Goktas.

Goktas added that she had made a proposal for a joint initiative, under First Lady Erdogan's guidance, to offer "immediate assistance to the children" affected by recent Israeli strikes.

"Our intention is to offer medical treatment, protection, and care to those children who have been injured or orphaned as a consequence of the attacks perpetrated by Israel, until such hostilities cease," she underlined.

As part of this effort, they agreed to establish a joint working groups, "focusing on both ministries’ responsibilities with our Palestinian counterparts," noted Goktas.

Türkiye's 'unwavering determination'

"I want to underscore our unwavering determination to take every possible action within the framework of international law to bring an end to the ongoing attacks and occupation, ensuring that Palestinians can enjoy a life of freedom and security in their own homeland at the earliest opportunity," Goktas said.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swor ds of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza.

At least 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
