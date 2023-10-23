Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The Swedish Prime Ministry welcomed Türkiye's announcement.

"Parliamentary procedures will now commence. We look forward to becoming a member of NATO," the ministry said on X.

US State Department also welcomed Turkish President Erdogan's move to sign Sweden's NATO accession protocol and forward it to the Turkish parliament.

"We welcome that step," Spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing.

Noting that the US has been calling for the ratification of Sweden’s accession for some time, Miller said: "We look forward to that bill being considered in the Turkish parliament and passed as soon as possible."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s signing of Sweden’s NATO accession protocol.