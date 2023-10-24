BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Bitcoin jumps near 18-months high by 6 pct amid ETF speculation
Bitcoin rises to $35,198 as speculation regarding an exchange-traded bitcoin fund mounts.
Bitcoin jumps near 18-months high by 6 pct amid ETF speculation
Bitcoin was last up 3.2% at $34,129. / Photo: Reuters
October 24, 2023

Bitcoin has risen 6 percent on Tuesday to $35,198, its highest in nearly a year-and-a-half, on mounting speculation that an exchange-traded bitcoin fund is imminent.

That followed a 10 percent surge on Monday, when bitcoin posted its best day in almost a year, and the bullishness spread across the wider crypto market and into related stocks.

Any approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that owns bitcoin on behalf of fund investors is predicted to fuel demand.

A spot bitcoin ETF, the argument goes, would allow investors previously wary of crypto access to the asset via the stock market, ushering in a new wave of capital to the sector.

"The value of ... any asset, basically, is the amount of people using it," said Steen Jakobsen, CIO at Saxo. "So the ETF would make a large audience and increase liquidity."

Bitcoin, a volatile asset whose price has doubled so far this year, was last up 3.2 percent at $34,129. The second-largest cryptocurrency ether climbed to its highest since August.

Crypto-linked shares such as major US exchange Coinbase Global and bitcoin owner MicroStrategy rose in after-hours trade.

RelatedHow did bitcoin get its cryptocurrency mojo back?

ETF speculation

Recommended

Investment giant BlackRock is among several major US financial firms with pending applications for bitcoin ETFs.

Speculation on their likely approval was fuelled by BlackRock's iShares ETF listing on the website of clearing house DTCC. It was unclear when or why the iShares ETF was added to the DTCC list.

DTCC and BlackRock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anticipation also grew after reports this month that the SEC won't appeal a court ruling it had been wrong to reject an ETF application from crypto firm Grayscale Investments.

"The SEC being pressured by the courts increases the probability" of an ETF approval, said Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research Geoffrey Kendrick.

Last week Black Rock denied an erroneous report that its ETF had been approved.

Data on crypto derivatives analysis site Coinglass showed heavy bitcoin short-covering in the last 24 hours.

RelatedCrypto and tech entanglement: Why everyone wants a piece of it
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain